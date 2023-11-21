6 Disney Characters You Didn’t Know Had Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

This week, we are celebrating the release of Disney’s Wish here at The DisInsider.

And as we gladly welcome Star to the Sidekick club at Disney, we could not help but notice that Asha is not the only Disney character to have her own star.

That’s right, we are referring to the stars at the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in California. You may know that Roy O. Disney and Walt Disney himself have stars, as plenty of other iconic Disney actors and musicians also do.

Or you may know about the extraordinary Disneyland star granted as a special Award of Excellence on its 50th anniversary.

But a lesser known fact is that many beloved Disney characters have stars of their own as well. Walk down memory lane with us and discover which iconic Disney characters have their own star. And stick around to the end for a suprise.

Disney Characters that have their own Stars

1. Mickey Mouse

Our main mouse, Mickey, was actually the very first fictional character to ever receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His ceremony took place on November 18th, 1978, to coincide with his 50th anniversary. Numerous Disney executives attended the prestigious event, as well as many celebrities and several of Mickey’s fans.

Of course, Mickey’s long-time love, Minnie Mouse, was present as well. He was celebrated for his enduring popularity and cultural significance as an iconic character in the world of animation and entertainment.

Mickey Mouse’s star is located at 6925 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the historic El Capitan Theatre and near the Dolby Theatre.

2. Minnie Mouse

Minnie’s own ceremony would end up taking place several years later on January 22nd, 2018, ahead of the celebration of her 90th Anniversary.

Along with the President & CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Emcee Leron Gubler, the star was presented to Minnie by then-CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, and pop star Katy Perry.

Minnie was praised for her incredible cultural impact both on film and also in fashion and she was celebrated for her status as one of the most recognizable and beloved characters in the Disney universe.

Minnie Mouse’s star is located at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard.

3. Donald Duck

Our favorite duck received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 9, 2004.

The honorary mayor of Hollywood, Johnny Grand, was present in his ceremony along with then-CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Michael Eisner as well as Mickey Mouse and the rest of the Sensational Six gang who came together to support his friend.

This event was a significant milestone for Disney and it celebrated Donald’s status as one of Disney’s most unique characters, known for his distinctive voice and unmistakable personality.

Donald Duck’s star is located at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard.

4. Snow White

In addition to being the fairest of them all, Snow was the first (and, so far, only) Disney Princess to be honored with a star in Hollwood’s Walk of Fame.

Her ceremony took place on June 28th, 1987 and then-Vice Chairmain of the Board at The Walt Disney Company, Roy E Disney was in attendance along with her original voice actor, Adriana Caselotti, and the then-President of The Walt Disney Company, Richard Frank.

The fairytale-like ceremony also celebrated the film’s 50th anniversary and its enduring legacy. And of course, in addition of being surrounded by dozens of loving fans, Snow made sure to bring in her whole family along with her, including her beloved Prince and all 7 dwarves.

Snow White’s star is located at 6910 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

5. Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell’s ceremony took place at September 21th, 2010 to coincide with the release of the film Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue and it was nothing short of magical.

She was joined by the film’s director, Bradley Raymond, and several members from the voice cast talent, including Mae Whitman and Raven-Symoné.

Tink sure felt the love from all her loving fans of many ages, and naturally, all of her fairy friends, Rosetta, Iridessa, Silvermist, Fawn and Vydia, were in attendance as well, making for a special moment for everyone.

Tinker Bell’s star is located at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard.

6. Winnie the Pooh

It was April 11th, 2006 when the tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff had the ceremony to reveal his own star. Johnny Grand and Robert Iger where once again in attendance, along with Pooh’s friends from the Hundred Acre Wood, Tigger, Rabbit and Eeyore.

In addition of celebrating Pooh’s everlasting legacy, the event also celebrated the then-80th anniversary of the original story written by A.A. Milne, as well as the original DVD release of Pooh’s Grand Adventure – The Search for Christopher Robin

Winnie the Pooh’s star is located at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard.

BONUS: Disney-owned Characters that have their own Stars

1. Kermit the Frog

That’s right, Kermit also has a star of his own the Walk of Fame. His ceremony took place on November 14th, 2002. The ceremony was attended by Jim Henson’s family, colleagues from The Jim Henson Company, Muppet performers, and also plenty of fans of The Muppets.

Kermit was celebrated as puppeteer Jim Henson’s most famous Muppet creation and he was also praised for his trailblazing contributions to the world of entertainment, film, music and beyond.

Kermit the Frog’s star is located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard, near the intersection with Highland Avenue.

2. The Muppets

It wasn’t long after Kermit’s ceremony that the rest of The Muppets wanted to join in the fun. And so their joint ceremony took place on March 20, 2012.

Walt Disney Studios Chairman, Rich Ross, and The Jim Henson Company CEO, Lisa Henson joined Leron Gubler, President & CEO of Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to present the star to the Muppets.

The ceremony celebrated the entire Muppet franchise, including characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and so many others. Their star recognizes their significant contributions to the world of entertainment, including television, film, and stage performances.

The Muppets’ star is located at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard.

3. The Simpsons

Last, but certainly not least, it’s our favorite yellow family, The Simpsons. Their ceremony took place on January 14th, 2000.

The star was presented to Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, who was accompanied by many members of the show’s voice cast, including Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria, and more.

The star recognizes the show’s immense cultural impact and popularity as the longest-running American sitcom, animated program and primetime entertainment.

The Simpsons’ star is located at 7021 Hollywood Boulevard, near the intersection with Sycamore Avenue.

Boy, was that a blast from the past!

Were you surprised by any of the characters of the list? And, what other character(s) do you wish could also get their stars soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Be sure to follow The DisInsider on social media, we’ll let you know as soon as the next Walk of Fame ceremony is announced.