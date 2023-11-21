Dave Filoni Named Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm

The George Lucas under study, Dave Filoni is continuing to climb the creative ladder at Lucasfilm.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Filoni revealed that he has been appointed as chief creative officer at Lucasfilm. This places him into the development process much earlier and in a much more expansive capacity than his previous advisory duties. “In the past, in a lot of projects I would be brought into it, I would see it after it had already developed a good ways,” Filoni told the site.

Filoni will now work more directly with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and alongside Carrie Beck, a veteran producer turned head of development, to originate and shepherd the next generation of Star Wars shows and movies. “In this new role, it’s opened up to basically everything that’s going on,” Filoni says. “When we’re planning the future of what we’re doing now, I’m involved at the inception phase.”

In 2008, Filoni served as director of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated feature film, and the supervising director of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. He served as an executive producer of Star Wars Rebels, which debuted in the fall of 2014, alongside Greg Weisman and Simon Kinberg. For the first two seasons, he also served as its supervising director.

Filoni would then go on to dominate and spearhead a new collection of live-action Star Wars projects for Disney+, which includes The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew.