‘Muppets Mayhem’ Canceled After One Season at Disney+

Another Disney+ Muppets project bites the dust. According to Variety, Muppets Mayhem has been canceled at the streamer after just one season.

The series, which debuted all 10 episodes in May, follows junior A&R executive Nora, who must deal with the madness caused by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, who come face-to-face with the modern musical business as they try to record their first-ever album with which to go platinum.

The series stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, Anders Holm, and Muppet performers Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel. The series was developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, for ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio.

This is the latest Muppet show for Disney+ to get some bad news. The series Muppets Now was produced exclusively for Disney+, originally developed as shorts but reworked and released as traditional half-hour episodes in 2020 during the COVID era never got to see a second season. Another project, Muppets Live Another Day, was reported to also be in development for the platform but was ultimately scrapped.