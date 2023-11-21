More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: ‘Muppets Mayhem’ Canceled After One Season at Disney+

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg0
    Disney+
    svg0

    ‘Muppets Mayhem’ Canceled After One Season at Disney+

    November 21, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Another Disney+ Muppets project bites the dust. According to Variety, Muppets Mayhem has been canceled at the streamer after just one season.

    The series, which debuted all 10 episodes in May, follows junior A&R executive Nora, who must deal with the madness caused by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, who come face-to-face with the modern musical business as they try to record their first-ever album with which to go platinum.

    The series stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, Anders Holm, and Muppet performers Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel. The series was developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, for ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio.

    This is the latest Muppet show for Disney+ to get some bad news. The series Muppets Now was produced exclusively for Disney+, originally developed as shorts but reworked and released as traditional half-hour episodes in 2020 during the COVID era never got to see a second season. Another project, Muppets Live Another Day, was reported to also be in development for the platform but was ultimately scrapped.

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      ‘Muppets Mayhem’ Canceled After One Season at Disney+

    Verified by MonsterInsights