Tim Allen Shares ‘Toy Story 5’ Update

Tim Allen, the iconic voice of Buzz Lightyear has shared an exciting update with fans on Toy Story 5.

“Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on,” Allen said on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show. “He actually said it was going to happen. They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles. They’re not saying anything about it.”

But Allen expressed his hesitancy about returning to the series.

“For people like me, it’s just like — I’m a sci-fi buff. You wonder if four was too many, is five too much?” he asked. However, he added, “According to the scuttlebutts, the writer that’s doing it wrote one of the better ones and he said, ‘If I didn’t get this right, I wouldn’t do it.’ So it could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it.”

Produced on a total budget of $720 million, the Toy Story films have grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide, becoming the 20th highest-grossing film franchise worldwide and the third highest-grossing animated franchise. Each film of the main series set box office records, with the third and fourth included in the top 50 all-time worldwide films.