‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ First Look Revealed

It’s been a couple years since we last saw Kathryn Hahn’s villainous Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. Well, now she is getting her own Disney+ series and we finally get our first glimpse.

X user ScarletWichUpd shared the first official featurette from Marvel Studios’ WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which was included as an extra on the official Blu-ray release for WandaVision.

FIRST featurette from ‘AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES’ pic.twitter.com/VlcDiGdKXb — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) November 25, 2023

Created by Jac Schaeffer, who also serves as head writer and lead director, the series stars Hahn, who reprises her role as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision, with Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley also starring.

While unconfirmed at this time, Plaza is playing Rio Vidal: A witch in Harkness and Calderu’s coven. Locke plays an older version of Billy aka Wiccan. LuPone plays Lilia Calderu, 450-year-old Sicilian witch and a member of Harkness’s coven, whose skill is in divination. Zamata is playing Jennifer Kale, a sorceress, Ahn will be playing a witch, while Gutierrez-Riley plays Hulkling, a younger version of the Hulk and Billy’s boyfriend.

The series was also known as Agatha: House of Harkness and Agatha: Coven of Chaos before the Darkhold Diaries subtitle was revealed in September 2023.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in late 2024, and will consist of nine episodes.