Rumor: Sam Raimi in Contention to Direct ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ & ‘Secret Wars’

In a not so unexpected twist, rumors a new rumor says acclaimed filmmaker Sam Raimi, best known for his work on the Spider-Man trilogy, could be the leading candidate to direct Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The news comes from insider DanielRPK.

This is not the first time we had heard Raimi’s name around the Avengers. Back in September, fellow insider, MyTimeToShineHello, revealed their sources say that he was the top choice for Secret Wars. Now, it is looking like he could be up for both Avengers movies

Shang–Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton was confirmed as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for Marvel Studios. However, just last week, Cretton stepped down as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to focus on other Marvel projects, such as the Shang–Chi sequel and Wonder Man.

Sam Raimi has a proven track record of delivering iconic superhero films, most recently Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and his vision could bring a fresh perspective to the Avengers storyline. The prospect of him taking on The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars is electrifying, especially given his success with the Spider–Man and Doctor Strange franchises.

The Kang Dynasty storyline is still expected to see the character of Kang the Conqueror as the primary antagonist, despite rumors of a possible pivot in light of star Jonathan Majors legal woes, a character with complex ties to the fabric of time and reality. On the other hand, Secret Wars promises to be a colossal crossover event, bringing together a myriad of Marvel’s most beloved characters in an epic battle for survival.

As excitement continues to build around the possibility of Sam Raimi helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which is still just a rumor at this point, the MCU’s future seems more thrilling and unpredictable than ever before. Only time will tell if this rumor becomes a reality, but one thing is for certain – Marvel fans are in for an exhilarating cinematic journey ahead.