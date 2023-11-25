More...
Rumor Second Seasons for 'Moon Knight,' 'Ms. Marvel,' and 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' in The Works

    Marvel
    Rumor Second Seasons for ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Ms. Marvel,’ and ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ in The Works

    November 25, 2023Skyler Shuler

    In what could be an unexpected surge of excitement for Marvel fans, the latest rumor suggests that not one, but three beloved Disney+ series might be gearing up for second seasons. According to DanielRPK, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law all have second seasons in the works.

    The enigmatic Moon Knight, portrayed by Oscar Isaac, may be poised for a return to the mystical realms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series, which has been praised for its psychological depth and Isaac’s captivating performance, is rumored to have Marvel Studios contemplating a second season.

    While no official statement has been released, the mere speculation has ignited a flurry of excitement on social media, with fans speculating on potential story arcs and new characters.

    Kamala Khan, the endearing and relatable superhero of Ms. Marvel, was just seen stealing every scene she was in in The Marvels (in theaters now) played by Iman Vellani, may be donning her iconic costume once again. The series, which delves into themes of identity, family, and heroism, struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

    Fans are eagerly anticipating more of Kamala’s adventures and the expansion of her role within the broader MCU. It is heavily though she will lead an unannounced [at this time] Young Avengers project, which was teased at the end of The Marvels.

    READ: ‘The Marvels’ Spoiler-Free Review

    Jennifer Walters, the green-hued lawyer with superhuman strength, may be returning to the courtroom for another round of legal drama. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, starring Tatiana Maslany, garnered praise for its unique blend of superhero action, comedy, and legal intrigue.

    While details remain scarce, Maslany herself hinted at the possibility of more legal battles for She-Hulk in a recent interview, fueling speculation about a second season. Fans are buzzing with excitement, imagining the potential crossovers, new cases, and character developments that could unfold in future episodes.

    As of now, Marvel Studios has been tight-lipped regarding these rumors, which have been circulating for quite some time, neither confirming nor denying the possibility of second seasons for Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

    Skyler Shuler

    What do you think?

