‘The Simpsons Movie 2’ Rumored to be in The Works

Earlier this week, 20th Century Studios landed Ella McCay, the newest movie from writer/director James L. Brooks (As Good As It Gets). The film boasts a stacked cast including Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, and Albert Brooks, as well as Ayo Edibiri, Kumail Nanjiani, and Spike Fearn.

Well, according to a new rumor from The InSneider, they are hearing that there was an ulterior motive for green lighting this project from a director, whose last movie How Do You Know was released over 13 years ago. 20th Century Studios wants Brooks to develop a sequel to The Simpsons Movie with creator Matt Groening and the long-running shows writing staff.

Brooks may be known for directing hit comedies, but for those who don’t know, he has been working on The Simpsons since its inception over 30 years ago. Writing and developing multiple episodes alongside Groening and company.

Brooks co-produced and co-wrote the 2007 feature-length film adaptation of The Simpsons, The Simpsons Movie. He directed the voice cast for the first time since the television show’s early seasons. Brooks also conceived the idea for, co-produced and co-wrote the Maggie-centric short film The Longest Daycare, which played in front of Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012.