    Disney Parks and Resorts
    svg0

    It’s a Small World is Taken Literally as Streaker Goes For a Swim at Disneyland

    November 27, 2023Skyler Shuler

    It really is “a small world after all” as the internet has been ablaze by a man taking it all off on It’s a Small World at the Disneyland Resort.

    The wild incident happened Sunday afternoon when the ride shut down for an unknown reason, during that time the 26 year old man hopped out of the boat, started undressing, and started roaming around the attraction and getting awfully close to the iconic animatronics.

    Parkgoers say Disney cast members briefly stopped the ride and helped keep the situation calm.

    By the time the man moved outside, he had disrobed completely. That’s when Anaheim police arrested him. He was immediately removed from the park and taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Police say he was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

    The man obviously received a lifetime ban from all Disney Parks around the world.

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

