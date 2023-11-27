It’s a Small World is Taken Literally as Streaker Goes For a Swim at Disneyland

It really is “a small world after all” as the internet has been ablaze by a man taking it all off on It’s a Small World at the Disneyland Resort.

The wild incident happened Sunday afternoon when the ride shut down for an unknown reason, during that time the 26 year old man hopped out of the boat, started undressing, and started roaming around the attraction and getting awfully close to the iconic animatronics.

Parkgoers say Disney cast members briefly stopped the ride and helped keep the situation calm.

By the time the man moved outside, he had disrobed completely. That’s when Anaheim police arrested him. He was immediately removed from the park and taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Police say he was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The man obviously received a lifetime ban from all Disney Parks around the world.

