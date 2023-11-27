More...
    Michael Waldron to Write ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

    November 27, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Michael Waldron, who was tapped to write Avengers: Secret Wars earlier this year, has now been tapped to write the Avengers film that comes before it, The Kang Dynasty.

    According to Deadline, Avengers: Kang Dynasty is far on the theatrical release schedule, dated to kick off summer on May 1, 2026, giving Waldron more than enough time to pen a script as the director search begins. Earlier this month, The Kang Dynasty lost director Destin Daniel Cretton so he could focus his work on Wonder Man and the untitled ShangChi sequel. Waldron takes over for writing duties from Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

    Following his work on both Loki season one and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Michael Waldron has become one of Marvel Studios key pieces on the creative side. He currently has a multi-year megadeal with a combined overall with Marvel/20th Television with his production company, Anomaly Pictures, across film and TV. Anomaly Pictures has multiple projects in the works, what those projects are is being kept under wraps.

    Skyler Shuler created Disney Film Facts in 2013, which was later rebranded to The DisInsider in 2018.

