Rumor: Rogue One Director Gareth Edwards Contender to Direct ‘Thor 5’

While officially unannounced, Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder Taika Waititi director confirmed he would not be coming back for a fifth Thor movie. However, does that mean a fifth Thor is coming?

Rumors have been swirling for months that a Thor 5 is in development. That said, there has been no knowledge of who is writing/directing and so on. Well, today, Insider Daniel Richtman revealed Marvel Studios reportedly wants Thor 5 to have a darker tone in comparison to the last two Waititi-directed Thor films, which were more lighthearted and comedic in tone.

Daniel also revealed that the studio is currently looking for a director with “more serious work”. Rogue One and The Creator director Gareth Edwards is one of the directors they’re looking at to direct the fifth installment. It should be noted, that this is still a rumor, but Daniel has had a great track record when it comes to reporting on Marvel projects. Do not be shocked if other names start to come up in the coming months.

Despite Love and Thunder having negative critic reviews, the franchise as a whole is one of Marvel’s best at the box office. The 4 Thor films have grossed a combined $2.7 billion at the worldwide box office. Also, the two seasons of Loki have been a hit with fans, so, it makes total sense that the studio would have plans to bring back Chris Hemsworth and company for a fifth outing.

As for Edwards, the director broke out with his indie action epic Monsters in 2010. The success of Monsters brought awareness in Hollywood to land his first major project Godzilla, which spawned its own massive franchise. In 2016, his filmography grew as he directed Rogue One, the first Star Wars stand-alone film, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office. He most recently directed The Creator starring John David Washington for the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

All 4 Thor movies and Loki seasons 1 and 2 are all available to stream on Disney+ now.