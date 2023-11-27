Timothy Olyphant Joins FX ‘Alien’ Series

Timothy Olyphant is staying in the world of sci-fi as the actor is making the move from Star Wars to Alien.

According to Deadline, Olyphant has joined Noah Hawley’s Alien series for FX in a major role, which is being kept under wraps. The trade says he is playing Kirsh, a synth who acts as a mentor and trainer for Sydney Chandler’s Wendy who is a hybrid, a meta-human who has the brain and consciousness of a child but the body of an adult.

The series is also set to star Alex Lawther, who plays a soldier CJ, Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier a CEO, Essie Davis as Dame Silvia, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly and Kit Young as Tootles.

The series will serve as a prequel and will be set three decades before the events of the 1979 film Alien. The series is a joint-venture production between 20th Television and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions and will be released on FX on Hulu.

Olyphant most notably starred as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in FX’s modern-day Kentucky southern gothic Justified. He also starred in the Netflix comedy series Santa Clarita Diet (2017–2019). He would most recently star in the second season of The Mandalorian in the episode “Chapter 9: The Marshal” as Cobb Vanth, a role he later reprised in The Book of Boba Fett.