Disney to Focus on “Quality Over Quantity”

We all know The Walt Disney Company has had a disappointing year at the box office. Films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Haunted Mansion, The Marvels, and Wish were all disappointments from a financial standpoint. Well, Disney is planning to change course on how they do things.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and his top execs are now stressing a commitment to quality over quantity following their 2023 box office slate. “I spent the year with the team fixing a lot of things,” Iger said. “But I feel that we’ve just emerged from a period of a lot of fixing to one of building again and I can tell you building is a lot more fun than fixing.”

Disney’s 2024 slate is much smaller but the studio is excited and optimistic with Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Omen prequel, and their newest original animated film. The studio originally had Blade, Captain America: Brave New World, Elio, and Snow White set to debut, but the SAG-AFTRA strikes pushed those projects off to 2025, which in reality was a good move for the studio in the end as they prepare to focus on making these projects as successful as possible. Brave New World, Snow White, and Elio are in various stages of production with reshoots, while Blade is getting a major script overhaul.

“I talk about optimism being an extraordinarily important trait of a leader, because no one wants to follow a pessimist. But I also believe that hopeless optimism doesn’t do anybody any good. I have, I think, real reason—and we have real reason as Disney—to be optimists, and it starts with the fact that we’re Disney. And Disney, as you know, is a brand unto itself, but it’s also an umbrella company that houses many assets and many great brands. So, reason to be optimistic No. 1 is that.”