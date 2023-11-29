More...
    Disney+
    Christmas Movies Top Disney+ Streaming Charts

    November 29, 2023

    The holidays are in full swing and with Christmas on the way, movies that center on the time for giving are dominating Disney+ streaming charts. The list comes courtesy of JustWatch.

    Top 10 movies on Disney+

    1. Home Alone
    2. The Santa Clause
    3. Jingle All The Way
    4. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
    5. Elemental
    6. Miracle on 34th Street
    7. The Princess Bride
    8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
    9. The Nightmare Before Christmas
    10. Haunted Mansion

    Top 10 shows

    1. Loki (S2)
    2. Goosebumps
    3. Ahsoka
    4. The Simpsons
    5. JFK: One Day in America
    6. The Mandalorian (S3)
    7. Marvel’s Daredevil
    8. Once Upon a Time
    9. Star Wars: Andor
    10. The Orville

    According to the aggregator, this list is based on JustWatch popularity score for movies and TV shows in the US from November 20 to November 26.

    Disney+ offers a combination of family-friendly content, classic Disney magic, nostalgia, variety, exclusive releases, convenience, and themed collections, making it a popular choice for watching Christmas movies during the holiday season. You can check out all this content and more on Disney+ now.

    Skyler Shuler

