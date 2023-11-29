Christmas Movies Top Disney+ Streaming Charts
The holidays are in full swing and with Christmas on the way, movies that center on the time for giving are dominating Disney+ streaming charts. The list comes courtesy of JustWatch.
Top 10 movies on Disney+
- Home Alone
- The Santa Clause
- Jingle All The Way
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Elemental
- Miracle on 34th Street
- The Princess Bride
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Haunted Mansion
Top 10 shows
- Loki (S2)
- Goosebumps
- Ahsoka
- The Simpsons
- JFK: One Day in America
- The Mandalorian (S3)
- Marvel’s Daredevil
- Once Upon a Time
- Star Wars: Andor
- The Orville
According to the aggregator, this list is based on JustWatch popularity score for movies and TV shows in the US from November 20 to November 26.
Disney+ offers a combination of family-friendly content, classic Disney magic, nostalgia, variety, exclusive releases, convenience, and themed collections, making it a popular choice for watching Christmas movies during the holiday season. You can check out all this content and more on Disney+ now.
