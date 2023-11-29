Christmas Movies Top Disney+ Streaming Charts

The holidays are in full swing and with Christmas on the way, movies that center on the time for giving are dominating Disney+ streaming charts. The list comes courtesy of JustWatch.

Top 10 movies on Disney+

Home Alone The Santa Clause Jingle All The Way Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Elemental Miracle on 34th Street The Princess Bride Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted Mansion

Top 10 shows

Loki (S2) Goosebumps Ahsoka The Simpsons JFK: One Day in America The Mandalorian (S3) Marvel’s Daredevil Once Upon a Time Star Wars: Andor The Orville

According to the aggregator, this list is based on JustWatch popularity score for movies and TV shows in the US from November 20 to November 26.

Disney+ offers a combination of family-friendly content, classic Disney magic, nostalgia, variety, exclusive releases, convenience, and themed collections, making it a popular choice for watching Christmas movies during the holiday season. You can check out all this content and more on Disney+ now.