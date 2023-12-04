Disneyland Reveals 2024 Event Schedule

Disneyland Resort has unveiled its schedule of special events slated for 2024. To get a quick overview of the highlights at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for the upcoming year, refer to the graphic released by Disney below. For in-depth information about each event, continue reading.

This announcement coincides with the opening of Pixar Place Hotel on Jan. 30, the unveiling of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure later in the year, and the ongoing transformation of the Downtown Disney District. For a comprehensive list of all upcoming openings for rides, attractions, hotels, and cruises across the company’s resorts in the next 1-4 years.

The standout feature on the calendar is Pixar Fest, scheduled to run from April 26 to Aug. 4. Disneyland, California Adventure, Resort hotels, and Downtown Disney District will all receive a Pixar-themed makeover during this celebration billed as “a celebration of friendship and beyond.”

During the fest, California Adventure will host a new daytime parade titled “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration,” while Disneyland will showcase “Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular.” The parks will also see the introduction of new characters, including Ember and Wade from Elemental and Red Panda Mei from Turning Red.

Disney California Adventure will mark Lunar New Year from Jan. 23 to Feb. 18, featuring Asian-inspired cuisine, festive decorations, and “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession.”

Celebrate Gospel, an annual tribute to Gospel music, will take place at Disneyland on Feb. 17 and Feb. 24, featuring performances by Marvin Sapp and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, along with community choirs from across Southern California.

Anaheim Ducks Days, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the hockey team, is scheduled for Feb. 22-23. The event will include a fan zone, themed activities, and appearances by current and former players.

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is set to run from March 1 to April 22, showcasing culinary delights and beverages from across the state, along with the limited return of the “Soarin’ Over California” attraction.

From April 5 to June 2, Disneyland will host Season of the Force, featuring new experiences on the Star Tours attraction, themed food and beverages, and exclusive merchandise. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will provide nightly galactic music synchronized with the Disneyland fireworks.

Halloween Time at Disneyland is scheduled for Aug. 23 through Oct. 31, followed by the holiday season beginning on Nov. 15.

Visitors can secure park reservations up to 180 days in advance.

