Kim Kardashian Staying in Business With Hulu With Scripted Series

Following her appearance in Season 12 of American Horror Story, Kim Kardashian is expanding her acting career with continued collaboration with “AHS” co-creator Ryan Murphy. In a new legal drama with a series commitment at Hulu, Kardashian takes on the role of a successful divorce lawyer leading an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

According to Deadline, the series will be featured on Hulu, which also hosts the reality series The Kardashians. Jon Robin Baitz, the showrunner for the upcoming Truman Capote-focused season of Murphy’s Feud, will co-write the legal drama with Joseph Baken, a writer from the “AHS” spinoff American Horror Stories.

Additionally, Kardashian is involved in a comedy film titled The Fifth Wheel, where she portrays the outsider in a group of four female friends. The film secured a deal with Netflix in November after a competitive bidding process. Notably, the Hulu series led by Kardashian marks Murphy’s first Disney project since entering an overall deal with the company in June, following his departure from a previous deal with Netflix.

Skyler Shuler

