Spider-Man Noir Series Taps ‘The Punisher’s’ Steve Lightfoot as Co-Showrunner

Amazon is making some progress on its Spider-Man Noir series, as the studio has tapped Steve Lightfoot as co-showrunner, Variety is reporting.

The series was first reported as being in the works at Amazon almost a year ago. Oren Uziel (21 Jump Street) is the writer of the project and will serve alongside Lightfoot as co-showrunner and executive producer.

As previously reported, the untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. An individual with knowledge of the project told the trade that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker.

This is the second project, which the Spider-Noir character is featured. Peter Parker/Spider-Man Noir appears in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Nicolas Cage. This version talks in a stereotypical “Transatlantic” 1930s dialect similar to Humphrey Bogart, James Cagney, and Edward G. Robinson, all of whom Cage based the character on.

Steve Lightfoot is no stranger to the world of Marvel. He served as showrunner for Netflix’s The Punisher. Lightfoot has also worked on a number of high-profile television series as a producer and writer, including Casualty, Taggart, House of Saddam, Camelot, Transporter: The Series, Hannibal, and Narcos.

Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are on board as producers. Former Sony boss Amy Pascal executive produces via Pascal Pictures. Sony Pictures Television is the studio, with Lord and Miller currently under an overall deal there.

Skyler Shuler

