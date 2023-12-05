Daisy Ridley-led Star Wars Film to Reportedly Start Filming April 2024

Daisy Ridley is gearing up for her return as Rey Skywalker in her standalone movie set after the events of the recent sequel series. Today, we get an exciting update.

According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, the untitled Star Wars movie is set to begin filming April 7, 2024. Filming will take place in London, England at Pinewood Studios. It is unknown how long production will last but being a Star Wars film we’d imagine it will shoot through the rest of 2024.

The new Star Wars film will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) from a script by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). The movie has previously been said to follow the events of Rise of Skywalker, centering on Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.

Further plot details are being kept under wraps; However, Ridley did share a little tease a couple weeks ago, “I’m very excited. The story is really cool. I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.”

It feels like forever since we have had Star Wars on the big screen but Lucasfilm has multiple projects in the works, which include Dave Filoni’s Mando-verse film, which will connect storylines that began with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew, a dawn of the Jedi film from James Mangold (Logan), a Lando project from Donald and Stephen Glover, and mystery projects from Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Shawn Levy (Deadpool 3).

