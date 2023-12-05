‘Maleficent 3’ in The Works at Disney

For almost a year on our show The DisInsider Show, I have shared that a third entry in the Maleficent franchise is in the works. Well, today, Angelina Jolie has confirmed those rumors.

Jolie shared the news with The Wall Street Journal saying she is signed on for a third installment in the franchise. We have been on top of this from day one.

‘MALEFICENT 3’ is in the works, with Angelina Jolie returning to star.



As @TheDisInsider previously reported, Jaume Collet-Serra was being eyed to direct the film.



(via https://t.co/l1ygvK4puy) pic.twitter.com/mBxhDkwv8A — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) December 5, 2023

Jaume Collet-Serra is rumoured to be in talks to direct ‘MALEFICENT 3’.



The film has been rumoured to be announced at The D23 Expo in September.



(via @TheDisinsider | https://t.co/tZfA95giDo) pic.twitter.com/JBr3tO3bhq — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) August 2, 2022

Skyler Shuler CEO of TheDisinsider reveals on twitter that there is a high chance of getting a Maleficent 3 soon.#maleficent #samriley #diaval #maleficent3 #maleval pic.twitter.com/dP4mP3pwR2 — Mi; excited to see Angelina Jolie is Maria Callas (@millenefiore22) June 4, 2022

The franchise takes inspiration from the 1959 animated classic, Sleeping Beauty, but from the perspective of the villainous Maleficent, where she’s adapted as protector and the most powerful fairy of the Moors, who, in revenge for betrayal, casts a curse on the daughter of her ex-lover King Stefan and Aurora. Over the course of the film, she goes from a hero to villain, following Stefan’s betrayal, and back to hero due to maternal feelings she develops towards Aurora.

The series stars Jolie and Elle Fanning. Released in 2014, Maleficent grossed over $758 million at the worldwide box office. In 2019, the sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $490 million, while a step down from the first financially, it still managed to make a profit and the idea has always been to make this a trilogy.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related