‘Maleficent 3’ in The Works at Disney

Skyler Shuler December 5, 2023 2 min read

For almost a year on our show The DisInsider Show, I have shared that a third entry in the Maleficent franchise is in the works. Well, today, Angelina Jolie has confirmed those rumors.

Jolie shared the news with The Wall Street Journal saying she is signed on for a third installment in the franchise. We have been on top of this from day one.

The franchise takes inspiration from the 1959 animated classic, Sleeping Beauty, but from the perspective of the villainous Maleficent, where she’s adapted as protector and the most powerful fairy of the Moors, who, in revenge for betrayal, casts a curse on the daughter of her ex-lover King Stefan and Aurora. Over the course of the film, she goes from a hero to villain, following Stefan’s betrayal, and back to hero due to maternal feelings she develops towards Aurora.

The series stars Jolie and Elle Fanning. Released in 2014, Maleficent grossed over $758 million at the worldwide box office. In 2019, the sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $490 million, while a step down from the first financially, it still managed to make a profit and the idea has always been to make this a trilogy.

