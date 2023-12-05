Pixar’s ‘Soul,’ ‘Luca,’ and ‘Turning Red’ Are Hitting Theaters in 2024

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Pixar was forced to release multiple films as Disney+ exclusives. Well, now that everything has settled down, the studio is giving those movies their box office shine.
On Tuesday, Pixar announced that 2020’s Soul, 2021’s Luca and 2022’s Turning Red will hit the big screen nationwide for the first time ever in 2024. Tickets go on sale Jan. 2, 2024 for the special engagement theatrical runs, which invite moviegoers to experience three Pixar films the way they were meant to be seen ahead of the studio’s June 2024 theatrical release of Inside Out 2.
Like Pixar theatrical experiences of the past, audiences will be treated to a Pixar animated short film ahead of each of the features. Soul, opening in theaters on Jan. 12, will be accompanied by the SparkShort Burrow. Turning Red, opening Feb. 9, will be preceded by the SparkShort Kitbull. Luca, which hits the big screen on March 22, includes the classic Pixar short For the Birds.
