Hulu on Disney+ Beta Launch: What You Need to Know

Hulu on Disney+ is introducing its beta version to Bundle subscribers today, ahead of its official launch in the spring, marking a significant progression in Disney’s streaming initiatives.

In an interview with Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer at Disney Entertainment, we gained insights into the rollout process, the appearance of Hulu on Disney+, and the future of Disney’s streaming services. Here’s a comprehensive overview courtesy of The Walt Disney Company:

What is Hulu on Disney+?

Starting today, subscribers of the Bundle will notice a Hulu tile alongside the familiar Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic tiles in their Disney+ app.

Clicking on the Hulu tile leads to a Hulu Hub within Disney+, offering access to Hulu’s extensive library of movies and series, including award-winning Originals, next day TV, and a vast content library. This integration eliminates the need to navigate between separate apps, enhancing the user experience.

Why is it called the “beta” phase, and when will the official launch happen?

The current version seen by Bundle subscribers is a limited beta version, with the official launch scheduled for March 2024. According to Earley, this phased approach allows Disney to better understand consumer preferences and needs for Hulu on Disney+ before the full launch. It also provides a window for parents to set up controls tailored to their household’s preferences.

Will the inclusion of Hulu’s adult-oriented content conflict with Disney+’s family-friendly brand?

Earley assured that Hulu’s content, designed for a more mature audience, will not compromise Disney+’s family-friendly environment. The two-step launch strategy enables subscribers to explore Hulu content, giving ample time to adjust parental controls and create family profiles.

What are Disney’s goals with Hulu on Disney+?

Earley envisions that this integration aligns with Disney’s commitment to prioritizing subscribers and delivering a seamless viewing experience. The aim is to drive deeper engagement and discoverability by consolidating a diverse range of content in one platform. The hope is that this will inspire standalone subscribers of Disney+ and Hulu to upgrade to the Bundle.

Will Disney+ and Hulu still be available as standalone apps?

Yes, Hulu on Disney+ does not replace standalone Hulu or Disney+. Both will continue as separate offerings. Hulu + Live TV and Premium add-ons remain exclusive to the Hulu app.

What does this mean for Disney’s streaming strategy?

Earley emphasizes Disney’s focus on reaching profitability and transforming streaming into a robust margin business. The integration aims to optimize existing content, marketing, and user experience while fostering innovation to stay competitive.

What else should consumers know about the Hulu on Disney+ beta rollout?

Earley highlights the value of the competitively priced Bundle subscription, which provides access to a vast array of original content, blockbuster films, and a century’s worth of Disney+ stories, along with Hulu Originals, FX, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight, and partner content. The goal is to offer an unparalleled and diverse streaming experience for subscribers.

