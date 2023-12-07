Rachel Zegler Talks About Snow White With Halle Bailey

Today, Variety released their newest Actors on Actors featuring Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid) and Rachel Zegler (Snow White). The duo discussed their 2023 films such as The Little Mermaid, Hunger Games, and The Color Purple.

Bailey, who played Ariel, allowed young black girls to see a princess that they can look up to, and now Rachel will look to do the same for young Latina girls in 2025 with Snow White. Bailey shared her excitement for Zegler and asked her What has that felt like? Is it pressure? In regards to the role.

The cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is. Obviously, that’s come with a lot of pressure that I’ve put on myself. Much like “Hunger Games,” there’s a very dedicated group of people who love Disney cartoons. I’m one of them. I love everything that the Disney Co. has put out in the past 100 years. So how do you put little baby Rachel at ease with what you’re doing in your career? How is it that you come to this role and make little Rachel proud? That was really what I used to fuel my emotion on that set. Because all the pictures are out there of little me in my Snow White gown. Rachel Zegler

Snow White is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025.

