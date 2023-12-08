Disney & Steve Ditko Estate Settle Over The Rights of Marvel Characters

As Disney aims to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track, the company has a bit of good news in the world of Marvel.

As reported by Deadline, following more than two years of legal proceedings, the legal representatives of Disney and Ditko’s estate have concluded their dispute regarding the rights to certain classic Marvel superheroes. The court documents were submitted on December 6, 2023, and an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

To catch everybody up, in 2021, Ditko’s estate filed a notice of termination on Spider-Man. Under the termination provisions of copyright law, authors or their heirs can reclaim rights once granted to publishers after waiting a statutory set period of time. According to the termination notice, Marvel would have lost rights to its iconic character. While Disney would still own Spider-Man and Doctor Strange if it lost in court, the company would have to pay the characters’ co-owners.

Similar to past agreements and resolutions involving Disney/Marvel and entities like the Jack Kirby estate, the terms of the settlement with the Ditko estate are confidential. Nonetheless, an informed insider has indicated that all parties involved express a high level of satisfaction with the resolution.

Skyler Shuler

