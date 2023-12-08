Rumor: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 Could be Star Wars Next Movie

Earlier this Summer, a report surfaced from MakingStarWars that The Mandalorian season 4 could wind up being a movie. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were reportedly mulling over the idea as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were going. Well, another insider is now backing up this report.

According to Jeff Sneider on the Hot Mic podcast via Bespin Bulletin, the rumor, which he originally shot down, could actually end up being a real thing. “A couple of months ago I shot this one down, that there were rumours that season four of The Mandalorian could be turned into a movie. I think at the time I didn’t think that was necessarily the case. However, that is now what I am starting to hear. That the odds are in that projects favour, whatever season four of The Mandalorian turns out to be, whoever is in it, what it turns out, whatever shape it takes, it is looking like that could be the next Star Wars movie and that might be the thing that’s announced before the end of the year.”

As of now, this is a big-time rumor but MakingStarWars and Sneider are both reputable when it comes to these projects and even they are treating this lightly. As of now, Lucasfilm and Disney have yet to discuss or tease a fourth season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

While a fourth season is in development, interconnected spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew expand on The Mandalorian‘s timeframe, with an untitled Mando-verse feature film directed by Filoni set to serve as a conclusion to the interconnected stories. The Mandalorian (if true) season 4 movie would likely serve as the opening to that movie.

