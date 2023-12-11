The DisInsider

How Disney Ventured into Sports Betting with the Launch of the ESPN Bet App

Skyler Shuler December 11, 2023 2 min read

Disney’s ESPN Bet Rollout: All You Need to Know

It recently made headlines in the sports and sports betting industries when it launched ESPN
Bet in November 2023. It is a big move with implications for Disney, its new partner, Penn
Entertainment, and the sports betting industry. Here is everything you need to know about
the ESPN Bet rollout, the deal, the new betting platform’s features, and the overall
implications for the betting market.

Background

Disney is a mass media and entertainment conglomerate launched in 1923. It engages in
digital content production and entertainment across various niches, including sports. ESPN,
one of the largest sports cable networks in the U.S., is 80% owned by ABC Inc., a subsidiary

of the Walt Disney Company. Unsurprisingly, ESPN’s wide audience is expected to give
ESPN Bet an edge over the competition.
Sports betting became legal in the U.S. on May 14, 2018, when the Supreme Court annulled
the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA). More than 30 states have
legalized sports betting, and more states are embracing and implementing the new industry.

Disney’s Entry into Sports Betting

Sports betting is growing, and Disney already has a hold of the sports broadcasting industry.
According to Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro, the opportunity to
engage a younger male audience and the money to be made in sports betting are too good
to pass up. To this end, Disney is partnering with Penn Entertainment to venture into the
sports betting industry.

The deal between Disney and Penn Entertainment is a contract for a decade. Under the
deal, Disney has permitted Penn Entertainment to use its ESPN brand name on the ESPN
Bet app. Moreover, ESPN will market the recently launched online sports gambling software
across all its online and broadcasting platforms.

In return, Penn Entertainment will pay Disney $150 million annually for the ten-year license
to operate the ESPN Bet app. Overall, the licensing deal is worth $1.5 billion, one of the
reasons behind the move’s headlines. Moreover, Penn Entertainment will grant ESPN rights
worth $500 to buy shares in its company – interestingly, the company’s value is expected to
increase because of this deal.

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

