Netflix Scores New Licensing Deal With Disney

Dempsey Pillot December 11, 2023 1 min read

Beginning next year, you will be able to stream some of your favorite Disney-owned shows on Netflix!

In a surprising, new deal between the two companies, Disney is licensing 14 of its most popular library TV series to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis for 18 months.

The list includes Lost, How I Met Your Mother, and Grey’s Anatomy. During the 18-month window, the series will continue to be available on the Disney platform they are currently on (Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+) as well as other third-parties they have been licensed to.

The deal comes just months after Warner Bros. Discovery began licensing its content to Netflix, and just a few months before Disney+ and Hulu launch their merged app for subscribers. The application is expected to debut sometime in March.

This will mark the first time Grey’s Anatomy will be available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.

Per Deadline, here is a list of the Disney series getting a Netflix window with the start date:

The Wonder Years: 1/1/2024
This is Us: 1/8/2024
My Wife & Kids: 2/5/2024
ESPN 30 for 30: 25 episodes; premiere dates vary between from February to December
The Resident: 3/4/2024
White Collar: 4/1/2024
Reba: 5/6/2024
Archer: 5/13/2024
How I Met You Mother: 6/3/2024
Lost: 7/1/2024
Prison Break: 7/29/2024
The Hughleys: 9/2/2024 (also coming to Hulu)
The Bernie Mac Show: 1/1/2025

