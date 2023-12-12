Marvel Announces New Series Set In Wakanda, Confirms 2024 Animated Slate

Yesterday, Marvel held a special event for press to preview the upcoming second season of “What If…?” Aside from treating its attendees to a special screening of the first two episodes of the season, guests got a first look at some other animated projects hitting Disney+ next year too.

The first was a newer look at the upcoming animated X-Men series, X-Men ’97. While not confirmed, the series is expected to hit Disney+ early next month. No release date was confirmed at the event though.

The second project unveiled for audiences was a retooled Spider-Man series. Previously titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year, the show was confirmed to be renamed Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

New costume designs were revealed, as well as a roster of some of the friends, foes, and superpowered allies fans can expect to see in the series.

That’s not all. Marvel also announced a brand new animated Black Panther spin-off series titled Eyes of Wakanda. The show will tell the stories of the various brave warriors throughout Wakanda’s history who have been tasked to travel the world and retrieve dangerous vibranium artifacts.

