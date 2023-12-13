Disney Legend Dick Nunis Passes Away at 91

Disney Legend Dick Nunis, the former chairman of Walt Disney Attractions, passed away December 13 surrounded by his family in his adopted hometown of Orlando, a family friend confirmed. He was 91.
Born on May 30, 1932, in Cedartown, Georgia, Dick earned a football scholarship to the University of Southern California (USC). His aspirations for a career as a professional football player and coach were curtailed after sustaining a neck injury during a game. In 1955, he completed his Bachelor of Science in education at USC.
Dick became acquainted with Disneyland through Ron Miller, his classmate and Walt Disney’s son-in-law. On a whim, he applied for a summer position at the newly established theme park and was hired by Van France, the founder of The Disney University. Together, they initiated training for Disneyland employees just before the park’s opening on July 17, 1955. Notably, Walt Disney and his executives were among the first class they trained.
From 1967 to 1974, Dick chaired the Park Operations Committee and was promoted to vice president of operations in 1968. By 1971, when the Magic Kingdom opened at Walt Disney World, he assumed the role of executive vice president for Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
In 1980, marking his 25th anniversary with Disney, Dick became president of the Outdoor Recreation Division. In this capacity, he oversaw Walt Disney World, Epcot Center, and later, the Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park. Concurrently, he provided consultation for the development of Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disneyland while serving on the Walt Disney Productions Board of Directors.
Exactly 44 years after joining the company, on May 26, 1999, Dick retired as chairman of Walt Disney Attractions.
More Stories
SEE IT: List of Critics Choice Awards Nominations earned by The Walt Disney Company
These are the Golden Globe Award Nominations earned by The Walt Disney Company
Judge Allows 9,000 Women to Sue Disney Regarding Pay Disparity