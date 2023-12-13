The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

‘Lady and the Tramp,’ ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and ’12 Years a Slave’ Added to National Film Registry

Skyler Shuler December 13, 2023 2 min read

Lady and the Tramp (1955) from Disney, Home Alone (1990) from 20th Century, The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) by Tim Burton under Disney, and 12 Years a Slave (2013) from Searchlight Pictures have been announced as part of the 25 films added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

Since 1989, the Library of Congress has been annually selecting 25 films that it considers “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important” for inclusion in the National Film Registry. The selection process includes online nominations from the general public, with Home Alone being one of the two titles that garnered significant support, according to the Library of Congress. This year, a total of 6,875 titles were submitted for consideration.

These four films join 24 others from Disney’s library in the National Film Registry: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) in 1989; Fantasia (1940) in 1990; Pinocchio (1940) in 1994; Steamboat Willie (1928) in 1998; Beauty and the Beast (1991) in 2002; Toy Story (1995) in 2005; Three Little Pigs (1933) in 2007; Disneyland Dream (1956) in 2009; Bambi (1942) in 2011; Mary Poppins (1964) in 2013; The Old Mill (1937) and The Story of Menstruation (1946) in 2015; The Lion King (1994), Rushmore (1998), and Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) in 2016; Dumbo (1941) in 2017; Cinderella (1950) in 2018; Old Yeller (1957) and Sleeping Beauty (1959) in 2019; Flowers and Trees (1932), Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), and WALL-E (2008) in 2021; and The Little Mermaid (1989) and Iron Man (2008) in 2022.

Two of this year’s films will be screened at Live! at the Library: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will screen Thursday, December 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET, and Home Alone will screen Thursday, December 28, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Free timed-entry passes are available here.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Marvel Announces New Series Set In Wakanda, Confirms 2024 Animated Slate

December 12, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

The Last Free Content Update Coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in 2023

December 4, 2023 Madalyn Kendrick
6 min read

‘Poor Things’ Movie Review: Yorgos Lanthimos’ Latest is His Best (And Funniest) Piece of Work Yet

December 4, 2023 Maxance Vincent

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Lady and the Tramp,’ ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and ’12 Years a Slave’ Added to National Film Registry

December 13, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Marvel Announces New Series Set In Wakanda, Confirms 2024 Animated Slate

December 12, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Netflix Scores New Licensing Deal With Disney

December 11, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

The Future Of Marvel’s X-Men To Be Decided In Several New Comics Coming Out Next Year

December 11, 2023 Ángel Pérez J
Verified by MonsterInsights