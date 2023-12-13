‘Lady and the Tramp,’ ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and ’12 Years a Slave’ Added to National Film Registry

Lady and the Tramp (1955) from Disney, Home Alone (1990) from 20th Century, The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) by Tim Burton under Disney, and 12 Years a Slave (2013) from Searchlight Pictures have been announced as part of the 25 films added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

Since 1989, the Library of Congress has been annually selecting 25 films that it considers “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important” for inclusion in the National Film Registry. The selection process includes online nominations from the general public, with Home Alone being one of the two titles that garnered significant support, according to the Library of Congress. This year, a total of 6,875 titles were submitted for consideration.

These four films join 24 others from Disney’s library in the National Film Registry: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) in 1989; Fantasia (1940) in 1990; Pinocchio (1940) in 1994; Steamboat Willie (1928) in 1998; Beauty and the Beast (1991) in 2002; Toy Story (1995) in 2005; Three Little Pigs (1933) in 2007; Disneyland Dream (1956) in 2009; Bambi (1942) in 2011; Mary Poppins (1964) in 2013; The Old Mill (1937) and The Story of Menstruation (1946) in 2015; The Lion King (1994), Rushmore (1998), and Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) in 2016; Dumbo (1941) in 2017; Cinderella (1950) in 2018; Old Yeller (1957) and Sleeping Beauty (1959) in 2019; Flowers and Trees (1932), Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), and WALL-E (2008) in 2021; and The Little Mermaid (1989) and Iron Man (2008) in 2022.

Two of this year’s films will be screened at Live! at the Library: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will screen Thursday, December 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET, and Home Alone will screen Thursday, December 28, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Free timed-entry passes are available here.

