Matthew Orton to Write Additional Material For ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

With ample time remaining until its theatrical debut on February 14, 2025, Captain America: Brave New World, produced by Marvel Studios, has enlisted the services of Matthew Orton to craft additional scenes and content.

According to Deadline, Orton’s responsibility involves developing material slated for filming during supplementary photography, scheduled for the spring-summer period of 2024. It is worth noting that Orton brings prior experience as a consulting producer for Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Moon Knight to his role in this project.

The film is directed by Julius Onah, who co-wrote the script with Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, and stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America alongside Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler.

Brave New World had the potential by October 2023 to return to its May 2024 release date, as it was further along in production than Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3, which was not expected to complete filming in time for that release due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. However, this move was considered to be a long shot. Following the strike’s conclusion in November, Brave New World‘s release was delayed to February 14, 2025.

