The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Matthew Orton to Write Additional Material For ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Skyler Shuler December 13, 2023 2 min read

With ample time remaining until its theatrical debut on February 14, 2025, Captain America: Brave New World, produced by Marvel Studios, has enlisted the services of Matthew Orton to craft additional scenes and content.

According to Deadline, Orton’s responsibility involves developing material slated for filming during supplementary photography, scheduled for the spring-summer period of 2024. It is worth noting that Orton brings prior experience as a consulting producer for Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Moon Knight to his role in this project.

The film is directed by Julius Onah, who co-wrote the script with Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, and stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America alongside Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler.

Brave New World had the potential by October 2023 to return to its May 2024 release date, as it was further along in production than Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3, which was not expected to complete filming in time for that release due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. However, this move was considered to be a long shot. Following the strike’s conclusion in November, Brave New World‘s release was delayed to February 14, 2025.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

Marvel Announces New Series Set In Wakanda, Confirms 2024 Animated Slate

December 12, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

The Future Of Marvel’s X-Men To Be Decided In Several New Comics Coming Out Next Year

December 11, 2023 Ángel Pérez J
7 min read

Why We Need Squirrel Girl in the MCU

December 9, 2023 Sarah Taylor

You may have missed

1 min read

Matthew Orton to Write Additional Material For ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

December 13, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Disney Legend Dick Nunis Passes Away at 91

December 13, 2023 Skyler Shuler
1 min read

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Official Premise Revealed

December 13, 2023 Amber Oelkers
2 min read

SEE IT: List of Critics Choice Awards Nominations earned by The Walt Disney Company

December 13, 2023 Andrea Moreno
Verified by MonsterInsights