‘The Creator’ Coming to Hulu Just in Time For The Holidays

20th Century Studios’ The Creator, the epic sci-fi action thriller directed by Gareth Edwards which was released in theaters September 29, will debut Wednesday, December 20, on Hulu.
The film, which stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney, is set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Voyles).
The film is directed by Gareth Edwards, with a screenplay by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz from a story by Gareth Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.
More Stories
‘Poor Things’ Movie Review: Yorgos Lanthimos’ Latest is His Best (And Funniest) Piece of Work Yet
‘Die Hard’ To Be Re-Released The Same Day ‘Poor Things’ Comes Out
‘The Simpsons Movie 2’ Rumored to be in The Works