‘Bambi’ Horror Movie ‘Bambi: The Reckoning’ Finds Its Director and Cast

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the horror film not Disney-related was a financial success, so of course we were bound to see more characters we know and love take a horror turn, and this time it is Bambi.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Roxanne McKee, known for her role in Wrong Turn 5, is set to take the lead in Bambi: The Reckoning, sharing the screen with Nicola Wright and Tom Mulheron. Joining the cast of the upcoming horror film is Samira Mighty, recognized for her performance in Beauty and the Beast.

The production is scheduled to commence on January 6, 2024, in England, with a targeted release date in the fall of 2024.

Directed by Dan Allen (Unhinged), the film follows Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her son Benji (Tom Mulheron) who find themselves in a car wreck and soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi. Bambi will destroy anyone in its path, per the horror site.

This is the second horror film by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffery based on a Children’s Franchise. The first being Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and the upcoming Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare. A sequel to Blood and Honey is also in production.

Scott Jeffery states The version of Bambi being used in the Film as well as the film itself is inspired by Netflix’s The Ritual (2017).

To give Disney fans some context, just like Pooh, the Film is being made because Felix Salten’s original Bambi novel entered the public domain last year in the United States. However, since the film is being made in the U.K, the Novel was already PD in most countries.

