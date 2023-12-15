Ridley Scott to Direct ‘BOMB’ For 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios is looking to build its next big action franchise. According to Deadline, the studio has purchased Kevin McMullin’s short story BOMB.

BOMB is a template for an action/thriller in the vein of Dog Day Afternoon and Speed. Frankie Ippolito is a hostage negotiator called into duty the night before his wedding in London. A man who has parked himself in a construction site in Piccadilly Circus is standing on a newly uncovered, unexploded bomb from WWII. He tells local law enforcement he will only speak with Frankie and this sets off a chain of events, where Frankie is drawn into an overnight struggle to stop the bomber with whom he has a past.

Ridley Scott is set to direct the film with his Scott Free Production banner producing. McMullin will return to write the script.

Ridley Scott returns to 20th Century Studios, where he directed films such as The Last Duel, Alien: Covenant, and Prometheus. He also produced Death on the Nile and this year’s A Haunting in Venice. He is also working on the new Alien film alongside director Fede Alvarez.

