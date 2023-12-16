The DisInsider

SEE IT: A New Look At Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Surfaces Online

Dempsey Pillot December 16, 2023 1 min read

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios' Echo, releasing on Hulu and Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2023. All Rights Reserved.

Marvel’s next limited series, Echo, hits Disney+ in less than a month. While fans have only had a brief glimpse of the show in the form of a teaser trailer, tonight Marvel Entertainment unveiled a better look at the show with yet another teaser.

The minute long video, titled “Rampage”, not only features new looks at the titular heroine, Kingpin, and Daredevil, but it also sets the series as “Marvel’s most intense series yet.”

Decide for yourself by checking out the clip below.

All episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on Disney+ on January 9th at 9pm PST.

