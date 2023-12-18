BREAKING: Marvel Fires Jonathan Majors

Following a guilty verdict for misdemeanor assault and harassment, Marvel Studios has fired Jonathan Majors.

The studio now has two options, one recast the role, though, it is unknown whether or not an actor would take on a major role following an actor’s firing. Option two seems more likely, regroup and focus the MCU on a new major villain. According to The Hollywood Reporter, option 2 is the course the studio is going and that became clear when Michael Waldron was brought on to rewrite Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Majors, who plays Kang/He Who Remains, was at the center of an ongoing through a nasty legal battle stemming from a domestic abuse charge earlier this year. Since news came out regarding the incident, rumors have swirled regarding what the studio plans to do with Kang. While some rumors have said Kang could be recast, others have said Marvel could look to pivot to Doctor Doom, and at this time it is unknown if that is the case.

When Loki season 1 debuted we were all introduced to Majors’ He Who Remains, and in this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania we were introduced to his alter ego Kang the Conqueror. We last saw the character in Loki season 2, which left us all on a cliffhanger with no definitive idea what happened to him.

