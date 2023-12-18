Cinderella Castle Coming to Roku City

The Roku City screensaver will feature Cinderella’s Castle from Walt Disney World starting this Monday as part of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th-anniversary celebration. Adhering to Roku’s distinctive purple color scheme, the castle will showcase the iconic statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, a welcoming sight for visitors entering the theme park.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, senior director of ad innovation at Roku, Peter Hamilton, said, “What is more memorable and nostalgic than the Walt Disney World castle? It truly embodies the creative imagination behind Roku City, and in this way, it signifies a beautiful marriage of beloved places for our viewers. I know they will be inspired to see these worlds come together in an unmissable way.”

This is mutually beneficial for both companies as the holidays are the perfect time to use Roku and the screensaver will bring awareness to the iconic Disney Park. Hamilton also told the trade that Cinderella’s castle is a real monument so accuracy is important when bringing it to their service.

“Our incredible visual quality design team takes great pride and care in the creative vision for Roku City. As such, they work across teams at Roku and closely with our partners to ensure that brands are integrated organically, with the ultimate goal of enhancing the viewer experience. We strive to bring fun and whimsical exploration of brands and IP that also feel as though they live inside Roku City, not injected from the outside. Cinderella’s Castle from Disney is a powerful example of real world IP, which creates another layer of connection to our imaginary cityscape.”

Founded in 2002, Roku produces streaming devices and smart TVs, licenses its streaming technology to other manufacturers, and runs an advertising business over its streaming network. Roku is the leading U.S. streaming TV network, reporting 70 million viewers globally as of 2023.

