The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Chilling Trailer For ‘The First Omen’ Released

Skyler Shuler January 3, 2024 2 min read

Check out the chilling trailer and poster for 20th Century Studios’ upcoming psychological horror film The First Omen. The film, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, opens April 5, 2024, exclusively in theaters nationwide. 

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter). The producers are David S. Goyer (Hellraiser) and Keith Levine (The Night House) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (Rosaline), and Gracie Wheelan.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

6 min read

‘All of Us Strangers’ Review: A Deeply Meditative and Devastating Queer Drama

December 21, 2023 Maxance Vincent
1 min read

SEE IT: Disney’s 2024 Film & TV Slate Revealed

December 19, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Ridley Scott to Direct ‘BOMB’ For 20th Century Studios

December 15, 2023 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

1 min read

Chilling Trailer For ‘The First Omen’ Released

January 3, 2024 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Episode 4 RECAP: The Wrath of a Mother

January 2, 2024 Amber Oelkers
2 min read

Steven Yeun Exits Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ As The Film’s New Production Window Is Revealed

January 2, 2024 Dempsey Pillot
Spider-Man in 'What If...?'
3 min read

Why Marvel Scrapped ‘Spider-Man’ in Latest Project

January 2, 2024 Alex Lue
Verified by MonsterInsights