‘American Born Chinese’ Canceled at Disney+, Series Could Move Forward at a New Studio

Skyler Shuler January 5, 2024

Disney+ has axed another original series from Disney Branded Television.

American Born Chinese has been canceled after one season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers are looking to shop the series to other networks/streamers. Additionally, the series did not connect with viewers despite Disney’s efforts to expose the series on multiple platforms including Hulu, Roku, YouTube, and ABC. 

Disney+ has struggled finding its groove with original content outside of Marvel and Star Wars. Recent series that have also been canceled at Disney+ recently include Nautilus [moved to AMC], The Spiderwick Chronicles [moved to Roku], Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., National Treasure: Edge of History, Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Created by Kelvin Yu, American Born Chinese follows tenth-grader Jin Wang (Ben Wang), who is struggling to fit in with his peers. When he is tasked with showing new exchange student Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu) around, he is unexpectedly thrust into a battle between mythical Chinese gods, including Sun Wukong (Daniel Wu) and Guanyin (Michelle Yeoh).

The series is based on the 2006 graphic novel American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang, who drew inspiration from his own adolescent years in the 1990s, incorporating elements from Chinese folk tales and mysticism found in the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.

Skyler Shuler

