BREAKING: ‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey Confirms Pregnancy & Birth Of First Child

Dempsey Pillot January 6, 2024 1 min read

This just in. After months of speculation, tonight Halle Bailey finally confirmed that she was pregnant via Instagram.

That’s not at all.

In a touch post, the live-action Little Mermaid star also revealed that she had given birth to a healthy baby boy.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

We at The DisInsider couldn’t be happier to congratulate Bailey on this new chapter of her life!

You can check out the post down below!

