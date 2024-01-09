‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Officially in The Works

Rumors have been swirling about a second season of the hit Mandalorian spin-off series Ahsoka for months now. Well, Lucasfilm has officially confirmed it today.

Hidden in the news that The Mandalorian is coming to the big screen, Lucasfilm confirmed that Dave Filoni is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2. Season one left on a massive cliffhanger ending and the new season will allow them to wrap everything up.

The series follows Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire. Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. The series also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi.

The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced that Ahsoka “Part One” had 14 million views in the five days following its release, becoming the most watched title on Disney+ during the week of its launch; Disney defined views as total stream time divided by runtime, which The Hollywood Reporter equated to 784 million minutes. According to Samba TV, the first episode was viewed in 1.2 million households over its first five days. According to the streaming aggregator Reelgood, Ahsoka was the most streamed program across all platforms in the United States during the week of August 24–31, 2023. According to Whip Media’s TV Time, Ahsoka was again the most streamed television series across all platforms in the United States during the week of September 10, 2023, during the week of September 17, 2023, during the week of September 24, 2023, and during the week of October 1, 2023.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related