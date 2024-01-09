Lucasfilm Confirms The Mandalorian Movie Titled ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’; Jon Favreau to Direct

The rumors are true, the next chapter in The Mandalorian franchise is heading to the big screen.

Lucasfilm confirmed the news and revealed that the movie will be directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production in 2024.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” said Favreau. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” added Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works.

