The First Reviews For Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Are Here!

Dempsey Pillot January 9, 2024 3 min read

(Right): Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios' Echo, releasing on Hulu and Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2023. All Rights Reserved.

The review embargo has just been lifted for Marvel’s latest live-action series, Echo!

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the show so far below, and be sure to check out our review too:

Following the events of Hawkeye (2021) in New York City, Maya Lopez returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.

Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez / Echo from Hawkeye, with Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning, Charlie Cox, Devery Jacobs, and Zahn McClarnon also starring.

All episodes are streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

