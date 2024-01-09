The First Reviews For Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Are Here!

The review embargo has just been lifted for Marvel’s latest live-action series, Echo!

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the show so far below, and be sure to check out our review too:

Check out our review on Episodes 1-2 of Marvel’s ‘#ECHO!’



Available to stream on Disney+ & Hulu now!https://t.co/z7m1yYuF3G — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) January 10, 2024

Marvel's #Echo is the best series from the studio since #WandaVision.



Alaqua Cox's raw performance makes her a superstar, and Vincent D'Onofrio's award-worthy reprisal of Kingpin cements him as an #MCU great.



Full review: https://t.co/XFx8m3vs8G pic.twitter.com/6uTDxG0AYL — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) January 10, 2024

#Echo is certainly a valiant effort, but its poor pacing and messy execution leave much to be desired. @annagovert reviews: https://t.co/2dkSs6yB9E — Paste Magazine (@PasteMagazine) January 10, 2024

🚨ECHO-O-O🚨



Check out my full non-spoiler thoughts on the first 3 episodes here! https://t.co/V7TWH4G0EN pic.twitter.com/JHbBKPNaIp — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) January 10, 2024

#echo is a mixed bag that ultimately fails to capitalize on the gritty and exciting trailers we have seen for it… It definitely has its moments, but I walked away disappointed overall. Full review: https://t.co/iZX45TKIoB pic.twitter.com/Z2jDKGX6og — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) January 10, 2024

From Rez Dogs actor cameos, to an awesome Yeah Yeah Yeahs title theme, #Echo has stolen my Native heart ♥️ So excited to watch the last two episodes now!!!



Read my review on @The_Streamr here 👇🏼 https://t.co/AHywaChSeq — Aubree 🍂 Dreamed of Magic (@DreamedOfMagic) January 10, 2024

Echo is not a refresh, or a huge event series, but it’s a nice change of pace, and gives marginalized people a chance to shine. Check out my review. #Echo https://t.co/5VpKeuUQaw — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) January 10, 2024

All episodes of ECHO will be released tonight on Disney+ and Hulu. We worked hard on it! https://t.co/wlKZ898gmf — Marion Dayre (@mariondayre) January 9, 2024

Echo is a refreshingly gritty, grounded, and unflinchingly violent superhero story – though its connections to the larger MCU continuity may run deeper than advertised.



Our review: https://t.co/evsaccqIk9 pic.twitter.com/q68RAxjKLY — IGN (@IGN) January 10, 2024

All the messaging around Hawkeye spinoff Echo — including the fact that Disney only gave critics the first 3 eps, with a review embargo lifting right as all 5 eps are available to the public — suggests another MCU mess. But it's actually… pretty good? https://t.co/iI7XY1Rs7E pic.twitter.com/X8d6pTZZj6 — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) January 10, 2024

Following the events of Hawkeye (2021) in New York City, Maya Lopez returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.

Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez / Echo from Hawkeye, with Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning, Charlie Cox, Devery Jacobs, and Zahn McClarnon also starring.

All episodes are streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

About Post Author

Related