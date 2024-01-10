Parts Of D23 Reportedly Heading To Disney+

Looks like Disney fans won’t have to venture off too far from home to get a decent D23 experience this year.

During Disney’s fourth annual Tech and Data Showcase, Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz confirmed that the company has plans to take the highly anticipated experience to “a whole new level.”

Acknowledging that the event was the company’s equivalent to the Super Bowl or Comic-Con, Ayaz revealed that this year the company wanted to still expand the amount of eyes that were on it. He explained that for the upcoming event, portions would be made available on Disney+ to stream.

Now, this is not the first time that portions of the event will be livestreamed. In past years, YouTube has been used as a means for fans to see some of the panels. This just marks the first time that Disney is making that access more exclusive.

At this time it’s not entirely clear which portions of the weekend will be available on Disney+, or if those moments will be available to stream in real-time. However, it’s believed that the “Legends” awards might be one of the more public events. Deadline reports that some musical performances and shopping experiences might also be featured on the streamer that weekend.

Speaking on the decision to make the event more accessible, Ayaz said “[Disney’s]fans are not merely passive observers. They’re active participants.”

At the Showcase, Ayaz also revealed that tickets for the biennial event will officially go on sale on March 26th.

