‘Aladdin’ Spinoff Prince Anders Still in The Works at Disney

The live-action Disney movie everyone has been waiting for, Prince Anders is still in the works.

While speaking with Ash Crossan of Entertainment Tonight, Billy Magnussen revealed that things are still in motion on the 2019 Aladdin spinoff. “We’re still in the works on that, the writers strike and also COVID happening, so a lot of bumbs, but you know working with Rideback Ranch and Disney on Lilo & Stitch is still exciting and fun but yes, Anders is still happening.”

The project, which was announced in 2019, went through rewrites in 2022. Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme (Operation Prince of Freedom) wrote the initial script and it is unclear if they are the ones working on the current rewrite. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the billion dollar-grossing Aladdin, are back in the producers seat via their banner, Rideback. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin will executive produce.

Details are being kept under wraps on the project, but it is said that this is not an Aladdin sequel, which we hear is not in the works but ideas to resurface a spinoff a Genie project is also being discussed, but a spin-off in the same universe. Magnussen had a hand in the project’s inception. He came to the producers with an idea for a story and was involved, along with the studio and Rideback, in meeting with potential writers.

In Disney’s 2019 Aladdin remake, the goofy Prince Anders is a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott). The character served as a replacement for Prince Achmed from The original movie.

