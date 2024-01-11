Disney Treasure Coming to Roku City

As the No. 1 TV streaming platform with over 75M active accounts, Roku is partnering with Disney Cruise Line, to showcase the next ship in their fleet, the Disney Treasure, in Roku City.

Fan-favorite Roku City is not just a screensaver for millions of Roku streamers, but a purple-hued digital downtown, packed with movie and TV references. In fact, 85% of Roku subscribers have watched the screensaver scroll by as they take streaming breaks.

The Roku City takeover is to celebrate Disney Treasure’s upcoming December 2024 launch and bring a touch of Disney magic to streamers. The scene includes nods to some of the spaces and activities in store for everyone in the family on and off the ship, such as the Haunted Mansion Parlor, the Broadway-style show “Disney The Tale of Moana” and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island paradise in The Bahamas.

The TV streaming ecosystem continues to become more crowded, therefore brands are looking for new ways to stand out to viewers. This collaboration brings joy to streamers and makes Disney Cruise Line unmissable to streamers. Roku City has become a beloved screensaver for millions of Roku streamers and Roku wants to give brands like Disney Cruise Line the opportunity to connect with viewers for a more enjoyable streaming experience on the largest screen in the home.

Last month, Cinderella’s castle was added to Roku City as part of the company’s 100-year celebration.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

