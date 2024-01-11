‘The Good Doctor’ to End With Season 7 on ABC

2023’s biggest meme’d series The Good Doctor will finally come to a close. The upcoming seventh season, which starts February 20, will be its final season, ABC announced this morning.
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Christina Chang, Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson also star in the show.
The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and ABC Signature, in association with production companies Shore Z Productions, 3AD, and Entermedia. David Shore serves as showrunner and Daniel Dae Kim is an executive producer for the show.
In August 2022, it was reported that a planned spin-off titled The Good Lawyer was in development at ABC. It was introduced in a backdoor pilot during the sixth season. In January 2023, it was announced that ABC had received a backdoor pilot order for the spin-off with Kennedy McMann, Felicity Huffman and Bethlehem Million set to star. However, in November, as a consequence of the 2023 Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, ABC announced that it would not be moving forward with the spin-off.
