Disney’s ‘Wish’ To Finally Get Digital, Physical Release

It’s a day many Disney fans have been wishing for – for nearly two months!

The Walt Disney Company has finally unveiled the dates in which fans will finally be able to purchase its latest animated feature Wish digitally and physically.

The film will officially be available to purchase from all major digital retailers beginning January 23r. This includes including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

READ: Chris Pine-Performed Villain Song For ‘Wish’ Debuts

Fans who may want a physical copy of the film will sadly have to wait a little while longer, as the film will not be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray or DVD until March 12.

Anyone who does decide to purchase the film, however, will receive a plethora of bonus features. All of which are described below.

Bonus Features:

Sing Along With The Movie

Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics. Featurette: Once Upon A Studio

Beloved characters from Disney Animation’s 100 years come together for an unforgettable reunion.

Beloved characters from Disney Animation’s 100 years come together for an unforgettable reunion. 100 Years In The Making – The Inside story on the making of Wish What Makes Disney, Disney

Learn what makes a Disney film and its characters so distinct, memorable and beloved. Discover how Asha and WISH are quintessentially Disney — from the extraordinary challenges Asha must overcome, to the magical, Kingdom of Rosa The Wish Equation

What is a wish? Join the filmmakers for a surprising conversation as they break down the “Wish Equation,” discuss the “rules of magic,” and describe the role music plays in Disney films. Then hear Julia Michaels’ own original demo of “This Wish.” Looking Backward To Go Forward

Walk the aisles of the Walt Disney Animation Research Library as the filmmakers “draw” inspiration from 100 years of animation. Learn about the “Pinocchio test,” and how Wish’s design blends new technology with classic techniques. Where Dreams And Reality Collide

Discover the times and places that were the inspiration for Rosas and helped build the world of this original fairy tale. Asha Means Wish

Learn all about Asha, from her inspired design to her boundless determination and generosity. Uncover the subtle symbolism in her jewelry, and dive into her dancing skills. See how she’s imperfectly perfect and what makes her a memorable Disney hero. The Return Of The Disney Villain

You’ll love to hate King Magnifico when you uncover his secrets. Find out what makes him the classic Disney villain — and why he doesn’t wear a crown. Star Is Born

Uncover early concept drawings to see how Star evolved into Asha’s lovable wish facilitator. Learn about Star’s sparkles, and why Star can communicate with Asha and the other characters. Those Who Stand Beside Me

Learn more about Asha’s closest allies, Dahlia and Valentino. Find out which of Snow White’s seven companions served as inspiration for Dahlia, and how Valentino breaks one of the rules of Disney animals. When Wishes Come True

Get to know the kids inside the filmmakers as the creators of WISH reflect on what Disney movies meant to them growing up, and what it’s like being part of the Disney legacy today.

– The Inside story on the making of Wish Featurette: WISH D-Classified

WISH is filled with references and nods to other Disney films from the studio’s 100-year legacy. From hidden Mickeys to more subtle tributes, you may have caught many of them, but check out this “D-Classified” piece for ones you may have missed.

WISH is filled with references and nods to other Disney films from the studio’s 100-year legacy. From hidden Mickeys to more subtle tributes, you may have caught many of them, but check out this “D-Classified” piece for ones you may have missed. Featurette: Outtakes

Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of WISH for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.

Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of WISH for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life. Featurette: Deleted Song “A Wish Worth Making”

Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn introduce this poignant song sung by Saba Sabino (voiced by Victor Garber) expressing what it’s like to be reunited with your one true wish.

Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn introduce this poignant song sung by Saba Sabino (voiced by Victor Garber) expressing what it’s like to be reunited with your one true wish. Deleted Scenes – Check out some scenes that didn’t make the Final Cut. Magnifico’s Secret The Wishing Tree To Rosas Finding Flazino Valentino Is A Star

– Check out some scenes that didn’t make the Final Cut. Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. At All Costs This Wish I’m A Star This Is The Thanks I Get?! Knowing What I Know Now This Wish (Reprise)

– Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics.

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn (in her feature directorial debut), from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, based on a story conceived by Lee, Buck, Veerasunthorn, and Moore, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones, with Lee and Don Hall serving as executive producers. The art style combines computer animation with the look of Disney’s historical hand-drawn animation.

The film stars the voices of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Harvey Guillén, Evan Peters, Ramy Youssef, and Jon Rudnitsky. The story focuses on a 17-year-old girl named Asha (DeBose), who makes a passionate plea to the stars in a moment of need after sensing a darkness in the Kingdom of Rosas that no one else does.

You can check out our review for the film here.

About Post Author

Related