‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Release Moves up 2 Weeks

Fans of the Planet of the Apes franchise is in store for some good news as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is coming sooner than expected.
Disney is moving the 20th Century Studios sequel up two weeks from May 24 to May 10. This moves the blockbuster away from the Memorial Day box office weekend, which has Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie. The only competition Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will face now is the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.
Set nearly 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), ape civilizations have emerged from the oasis to which Caesar led his fellow apes, while humans have regressed into a feral state. When the ape leader, Proximus Caesar, perverts the teachings of Caesar to enslave other clans in search for last traces of human technologies, Noa, a common chimpanzee, embarks on a harrowing journey alongside a young human named Mae to determine the future for apes and humans alike.
Directed by Wes Ball from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison, and produced by Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver, and Jason Reed. It serves as the sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes and is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise.
The film stars Owen Teague in the lead role alongside Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.
More Stories
Chilling Trailer For ‘The First Omen’ Released
‘All of Us Strangers’ Review: A Deeply Meditative and Devastating Queer Drama
SEE IT: Disney’s 2024 Film & TV Slate Revealed