‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Release Moves up 2 Weeks

Fans of the Planet of the Apes franchise is in store for some good news as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is coming sooner than expected.

Disney is moving the 20th Century Studios sequel up two weeks from May 24 to May 10. This moves the blockbuster away from the Memorial Day box office weekend, which has Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie. The only competition Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will face now is the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.

Set nearly 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), ape civilizations have emerged from the oasis to which Caesar led his fellow apes, while humans have regressed into a feral state. When the ape leader, Proximus Caesar, perverts the teachings of Caesar to enslave other clans in search for last traces of human technologies, Noa, a common chimpanzee, embarks on a harrowing journey alongside a young human named Mae to determine the future for apes and humans alike.

Directed by Wes Ball from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison, and produced by Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver, and Jason Reed. It serves as the sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes and is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise.

The film stars Owen Teague in the lead role alongside Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

