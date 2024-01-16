June Squibb Joins Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’

Academy award nominated actress June Squibb is joining the voice cast for Pixar Animation Studios’ Inside Out 2.
According to Variety, Squibb’s character details are being kept under wraps, but the actress joins a stacked voice cast that includes Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black return as Joy, Sadness and Anger, respectively, while Tony Hale and Liza Lapira take over for Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling as Fear and Disgust. Maya Hawke is also a new addition as the new emotion Anxiety.
Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.
For Disney, the 94-year-old actress voiced Stella Starbella in Wander Over Yonder, Jimmy’s Grandma in Ralph Breaks the Internet, Margaret in Toy Story 4, Gerel in Soul, and Agnes in the Disney+ original movie Godmothered.
