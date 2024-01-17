Emilia Faucher to Play Young Snow White in The Rachel Zegler-led Remake

It’s been a while since we provided an update on Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White. Today, that changes.

A little over a year ago, we reported that Disney was going to add new elements to the remake with flashback scenes featuring a young Snow White. Now, we can confirm CODA star, Emilia Faucher will play the role.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. Another new addition is the appearance of a younger Snow White, meaning we will get some flashback sequences or an origin for the character. Also set to star is Andrew Burnap, who is playing the new character Jonathan, and Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, plays Grumpy.

Snow White is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025.

